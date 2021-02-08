Monday, February 8, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has said President Uhuru Kenyatta has failed terribly in his second term, particularly after his handshake with Opposition chief, Raila Odinga.

Speaking in Mombasa County on Sunday, Ruto, who winded up his 3-day coastal tour, said the Jubilee regime has been a failure in its second term.

Ruto said the economic takeoff envisioned after the implementation of mega infrastructure projects in the party’s first five years has not been realised.

“We must also say the truth. Our plan to create millions of jobs in the second term after laying the ground in the first term was put aside and the priority becomes the BBI,” he said.

The DP further claimed the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) project has been hijacked by cartels and conmen.

“SGR and the Dongo Kundu Special Economic Zone (SEZ) projects were to be implemented simultaneously to cushion the Coast against adverse economic effects of the new railway system. Those who were to lose jobs because of the implementation of the SGR were supposed to get new ones at the SEZ. Even the SGR project has been hijacked by cartels,” Ruto said.

This is the first time the second in command has attacked his boss directly, particularly on the SGR which is a multi-billion shilling investment.

