Tuesday, February 16, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto’s ‘hustler narrative’ could soon land him in jail, if a bill proposed by Jubilee and ODM lawmakers go through.

The Bill, crafted by National Assembly Security Committee, imposes a severe fine and jail time and make it a basis for removal from office for any leader who propagates class division in the country.

The second in command‘s campaign slogan positions ‘hustlers’ as ordinary Kenyans seeking their place on the country’s high table and ‘dynasties’ as wealthy families who have benefited from patronage and connections, a narrative the rich and powerful say will divide the country.

The bill says anyone who incites Kenyans along the hustler vs dynasties split could be imprisoned for five years or pay a fine of Sh 5 million.

“A person who has been dismissed or removed from office for contravention of sections 62 (1) and 62A (1) is disqualified from holding any other state or public office.

“A person who utters words intended to incite feelings of contempt, hatred, hostility, violence or discrimination against any person, group or community on the basis of the social status of a person commits an offence liable on conviction to a fine not exceeding Ksh 5 million or to imprisonment for a term not exceeding five years or both,” part of the bill reads.

Ruto’s allies led by Mathira MP, Rigathi Gachagua, have said they will oppose the bill which they claimed was biased and outrageous.

“They want to misuse the law and silence us. We are not worried at all as the constitution clearly provides situations whereby the DP can be impeached and not through the backdoor like using this bill,” Gachagua said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST