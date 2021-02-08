Monday, February 8, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has revealed what he will do when he retires from politics.

Ruto, 54, has been in politics for close to three decades, and on Sunday, he spoke about his retirement from politics.

Speaking during a service at A.C.K. Church Mtwapa Parish, Kilifi County, Ruto, who is the second in command, said when he retires from politics, he will become a Bishop.

“I do not qualify to vie for the position of Bishop for now, but when I finish my political roles, I have a plan to become a bishop. We are all Christians first, politics is a job like any other,” Ruto said.

This is the second time Ruto has revealed what he will do when he retires from active politics.

In 2019, Ruto, who was speaking in Trans Nzoia, said he would take to the pulpit, not to woo voters but win souls when he quits politics.

“I will spend the rest of my life evangelizing when I quit active politics. I don’t think there is a justifiable reason for any leader to overstay in power,” he said.

