Thursday, February 25, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto is not supporting the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), Uasin Gishu County Woman Representative Gladys Shollei has said.

Speaking at a function in Uasin Gishu on Thursday, Shollei said though Ruto has chosen to remain calm over the draft, he will act on the document once he becomes President in 2022.

Shollei, who is a key ally of Ruto, said changes will be reversed within no time, hence the calm within Ruto’s camp.

“There is no need to worry about this BBI because when it passes, within the 100 days of Ruto’s administration, we shall launch an amendment process to weed out the contentious clauses,” Shollei said.

Shollei’s sentiments were echoed by Bomet Senator Christopher Lagat who said that Ruto will remain silent for now, and will not oppose the changes ahead of the referendum set for June, to avoid a messy confrontation with his boss, Uhuru.

“It’s unwise to come out openly to face your boss; in fact, it’s us who told him to avoid at all costs, any action, which might be interpreted as confronting his boss,” Lagat said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST