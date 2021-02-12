Friday, February 12, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto received a heroic welcome in Kiambaa constituency when he went there to empower Bodaboda operators on Friday.

The DP first made a stopover at Banana town, where he opened Karuri Petrol Station before going to Kiambaa constituency to fundraise in aid of Bodaboda operators at Kawaida Stadium.

At Kawaida Stadium, a mammoth crowd welcomed the second in command, signaling that the region is part of DP’s ‘hustler nation’.

Waving banners written Kazi ni Kazi, the men and women danced in praises of the second in command, who was accompanied by area leaders.

When he rose to speak, Ruto reminded those who are pushing for the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) to try and consider consensus so that the initiative may be of importance to all Kenyans including low cadre Kenyans like Mama Mbogas and Bodaboda operators.

Here are photos of how Ruto was received in Kiambu County.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.