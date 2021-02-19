Friday, February 19, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto is the undisputed king of Rift Valley going by how he was received in Baringo County on Friday.

Ruto, who is the second in command, toured the vast county to attend the burial of former Cooperative Bank Executive chairman, Hosea Kiplagat

When Ruto landed using his chopper, thousands of men and women started dancing in praise of him.

Ruto’s visit comes days after Baringo County Assembly became the first county in Rift Valley to reject the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), which the DP is opposed to.

Kiplagat was President Daniel Moi’s close and trusted confidant. He died on February 6, 2021.

A few hours before he met his maker, Kiplagat was enjoying a glass of wine with a group of friends, including a Cabinet Secretary at an upmarket Nairobi club.

