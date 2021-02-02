Tuesday, February 2, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has sought the services of a private security firm to offer him security when moving across the country.

The DP, who is the most guarded person in Kenya after President Uhuru Kenyatta, doesn’t trust his security detail, opting to go for commandos from a private security company based in Nairobi.

On Monday, when chaos erupted in a burial in Kisii county, commandos wearing a balaclava and carrying heavily modified Colt C8 assault rifles were seen surrounding the DP, who was attending the funeral.

Blogger Robert Alai has also confirmed that the DP, who is known as the ‘hustler’, is using the private commandos since he fell out with his boss, President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“The hustlers now have a full militia which is not part of the Kenya Security forces and might be used to silence critics later. Not even President Uhuru has gotten involved in such nonsense. Uhuru has always relied on Kenya Police and KDF special forces for security,” Alai wrote on his Twitter page.

Here is a photo of Ruto’s commandos

