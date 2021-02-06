Saturday, February 6, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has termed Deputy President William Ruto as a very forgetful man, who had run out of excuses for not fulfilling election pledges.

Addressing Turkana residents, during a Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) sensitization rally on Friday, Raila compared Ruto to a warthog that is so forgetful that when chased by a predator, it can stop midway, after forgetting why it was running in the first place.

“You have such a short memory. You promised people a lot of things which you are yet to fulfill and now you are going back to them with more pledges,” Raila said.

Raila said Turkana residents are yet to have a modern stadium, jobs and a technology-based economy.

“If you insist that the handshake derailed your development agenda, then tell Kenyans what you had delivered before March 2018,” he said.

The ODM leader further said that it is ridiculous for a senior government official to oppose the BBI yet it proposes more funds to the grassroots.

“A county like Turkana gets about Sh10 billion. If the BBI passes, you will get almost Sh20 billion. Why would you want to listen to a person who is against that,” he stated.

He added, “The BBI proposes a Youth Development Fund to empower young people economically but you go to them with wheelbarrows”

