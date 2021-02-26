Friday, February 26, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has termed President Uhuru Kenyatta and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga as dictators for trying to force Kenyans to support the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) document.

Speaking in Nandi County on Friday, Ruto said it is wrong for the two leaders to try to force Kenyans on a document that has not been widely accepted by all Kenyans.

“Those who are forcing BBI on Kenyans are just dictators that have no place in our society. The process of amending the constitution should be voluntary,” Ruto said.

“There are some people that think am going to lead this or that brigade, I want to tell them, Am ready to use either the current constitution or the amended one if a referendum is passed, the will of Kenyans must be respected,” Ruto added.

Ruto said as a deputy president he has learned of a plot by few Kenyans to use force on masses to accept the document saying it is Kenyans who will decide and not dynasties.

“I know you have heard that there are so many plots being plotted, Kenyans will not be decided by a few people, this is our country and everyone must be listened to,” he said.

Ruto also said he will not lead a NO campaign on the document and he will let the people decide on the fate of the document.

The Kenyan DAILY POST