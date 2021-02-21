Sunday, February 21, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has claimed some people inside the Jubilee Government are planning to remove him from the government.

Referring to them as conmen, Ruto said plans are in motion to kick him out of the government and further isolate him.

However, Ruto, who spoke in Elgeyo Marakwet County on Saturday, said he will not be intimidated or moved by the plot.

“There are people who are harbouring a plot to kick me out of the government. I just want to ask them, were they there when President Uhuru Kenyatta and I came together to form the government,” Ruto said

The DP also condemned the harassment that his allies have been facing because of their political inclination.

He said many of his lieutenants had been de-whipped from various positions due to their support to him.

“When did it become a crime to become a friend of the deputy president who was elected alongside the president,” he asked.

The DP made these remarks hours after his allies were teargassed before they could drum up support for United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate in the London ward by-election, Anthony Wachira.

The Kenyan DAILY POST