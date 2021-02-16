Tuesday, February 16, 2021 – Lurambi MP Titus Khamala has advised his constituents not to vote for politicians who do not attend burials.

According to Khamala, who is also a reverend bishop, former Cabinet Minister Mukhisa Kituyi, who has launched his 2022 presidential bid, had been overseas over the years and had been out of touch with the lives of ordinary people including not being available to attend burials in the region.

He stated that that the region only acknowledged ANC Musalia Mudavadi and Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula as their leaders.

Additionally, Khamala told his constituents to ask the aspirant for a Ksh1,000 contribution when he visited the region to campaign.

“Kijana wa diaspora hakujangi matanga, Mukhisa hakujangi matanga. Sasa akija huku mumpige fine ya elfu kila mtu kwa sababu hakujangi matanga.”

His comments, however, were not taken lightly by some social media users who disagreed with his stand on attaching value to politicians based on funeral attendance.

“Surely, benchmarking leadership based on the attendance of funerals and how much one gives as handouts with the electorate cheering – no wonder development projects are stagnating in these regions,” Mwaura Kihiu stated.

“A very poor example of a Bishop aka politician,” Wekesa Lukorito weighed in.

Mukhisa, who was the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) Secretary-General, stepped down from his post to join the presidential race in 2022.

The former UNCTAD SG, is expected to battle it out with the likes of Deputy President William Ruto and Amani National Congress (ANC) Party leader Musalia Mudavadi who have also expressed interest in the coveted seat.

