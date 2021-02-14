Sunday, February 14, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has urged Kenyans to unsubscribe from the 21411 news alert service saying it is being used by the deep state and State House mafias as propaganda tools to fight the ‘hustler nation’.

Via Twitter on Saturday evening, Ruto, who led his troops to boycott the services posted a screenshot that showcased that he had already unsubscribed from the news alerts.

“Dear Subscriber, you have successfully unsubscribed from 21411_News_Breaking_News/5sms. Tuonane kule mbele. KaziNiKazi,” Ruto said.

This was followed by similar tweets from Elgeyo Marakwet senator Kipchumba Murkomen, Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi, Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika and Belgut MP Nelson Koech.

Via his handle, Murkomen said there was no difference between SMS news alert 21411 and Joseph Goebbels’ notepad.

“It is the state’s most vicious propaganda tool against hustlers and their quest for inclusion. UNSUBSCRIBE is the only option left,” Murkomen said.

However, the 21411 CEO Andrew Quentin Mbuya has responded thanking the second in command for making 21411 go viral and confirming that it is the most authentic and factual platform for breaking news in Kenya.

