Wednesday, February 10, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has accused some Mt Kenya leaders of reducing President Uhuru Kenyatta to a village President.

Speaking on Tuesday in Gatundu North during the burial of Thika MP, Patrick Wainaina’s mother, Ruto said it is unfortunate that leaders like Agriculture Cabinet Secretary, Peter Munya, have reduced Uhuru to a village President.

“President Uhuru is our President and I want to plead with you as leaders and the people from this region, do not reduce the President to be a President of Mt Kenya alone. No.

“If you say the President to be a President for this region alone, who will be our President? We voted for him and we love him and we have worked with him all these years,” Ruto said amid cheers from the mourners.

But in a quick rejoinder, Munya, who spoke after the DP, said Uhuru has the right to meet the leaders from Mt Kenya “as he would do for other regions”.

He said the President is committed to ensuring that there is development across all regions of the country.

“We have never said Uhuru is the President for Mt Kenya region alone. He is the President of all Kenyans and we respect him. Just as he is implementing development projects elsewhere, he is also doing for Mt Kenya because Mt Kenya is also part of Kenya. Therefore there is no problem as what the Deputy President has said,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST