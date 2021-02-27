Saturday, February 27, 2021 – ODM leader Raila Odinga has sought to quell pressure to declare whether he will vie for the presidency for the fifth time next year or not, saying he will only make the announcement after dispensing with the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

Speaking in Ugunja, Siaya County, when he commissioned a Sh45 million Kenya Medical Training College, Raila told the media to stop pushing him to state his stand because he is not ready to make his stand just yet.

He noted that he is still weighing options and will make the decision when the right time comes.

“I will make a declaration in broad daylight.”

“Do not make it for me.”

“Do not force me to make a statement when I am not ready,” Raila said.

His allies led by former Gem MP Jakoyo Midiwo, however, urged him to seek to occupy the House on the Hill.

Midiwo said some people were nudging Raila not to view for presidency yet they had no agenda for the country other than greed for power.

“Baba, we will respect your wish to vie or not, but we will not allow you also to quit the political stage without our consent.”

“You can’t fail to run. Whom will you leave us to?” asked Midiwo.

But Raila maintained he will make the decision when he is ready.

“I have never said I will contest and a section of the media keeps speculating.”

“ They write that “he has hinted”…I want to tell the media that they will not force me or intimidate me into declaring what I am up to in 2022,” he said.

ODM party’s decision to extend the deadline for applicants seeking to fly the party’s flag from yesterday to March 31, has kept supporters and opponents guessing whether Raila will vie or not.

The Kenyan DAILY POST