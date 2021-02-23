Tuesday, 23 February 2021-While most Kenyan celebrities eat life with a big spoon in the city and leave their parents languish in poverty in the village, Size 8’s husband, Sammy Muraya aka DJ MO, has done something commendable to reward his parents for struggling to bring him up and earned praises on social media.

MO grew up in a humble background in Murang’a and after landing fortunes in the music industry, he decided to build his parents a lavish mansion in the village.

He started building the house last year and it’s now complete.

The 34-year-old celebrity disc jockey took to social media and shared more of the exquisite interior of the posh home.

It’s a dream for every parent to receive such a gift.

See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST