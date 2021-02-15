Monday, February 15, 2021 – Nation FM presenter, Tina Kaggia, went swimming on Valentine’s Day while other people were celebrating the special day with their spouses.

Kaggia left little for men to imagine as she paraded her petite derriere and posted a message to her fans that read, “Whether you’re married, engaged, single, in an entanglement, going through a breakup or divorce, or basically trying to find yourself.

Happy valentine’s Day. Love yourself in ways that make it impossible for anyone to break you”

Kaggia parted ways with her husband, comedian JB Masanduku, over infidelity and violence.

