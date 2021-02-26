Friday, February 26, 2021 – A hustler who majors in the chicken selling business on Wednesday denied having the support of Deputy President William Ruto in a Ksh1 billion tender that was processed in a record 24 hours.

James Cheluley, the director of Shop N Buy company, testified before a parliamentary committee probing the Ksh7.8 billion scandal involving the Kenya Medical Supply Agency (KEMSA) scandal.

He was grilled by the National Assembly’s Public Investment Committee (PIC) on how he got such a lucrative tender for a company that had only been registered two months before the deal.

Cheluley claimed some media houses had reported an MP linking Deputy President William Ruto to his company but denied having any relationship with the DP.

“The deputy president did not help my company in any way and we have no relationship, I only saw it on the news after an MP made the claims.”

“I heard about the tender from my clients who are; Trade shop, Edu Matt and Bennet Ventures after which I wrote a letter to KEMSA with the intention of securing the tender,” the businessman testified.

In response to his letter, Cheluley said that he received a commitment letter to supply 100,000 PPEs and 100,000 KN95 masks worth Ksh1 billion within 24 hours.

He was also questioned why he failed to file tax returns as is required by the law.

The company in question was hardly three months when it won the tender, something that raised eyebrows with the committee.

The witness pointed out that Shop N Buy paid Ksh687,000 to Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) which is 60 percent of the supplies that were imported and supplied to KEMSA.

Defending himself on the questions raised on payment of taxes, the businessman said that his firm was unable to file returns since they have not yet been paid by KEMSA.

The Kenyan DAILY POST