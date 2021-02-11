Thursday, February 11, 2021 – Wiper party leader and former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka has denied ever receiving money from Deputy President William Ruto to help embattled former Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko out of prison.

This follows rumour that Kalonzo may have been enticed by the DP to help his friend, Mike Sonko, out of jail.

This is after the former Vice President visited Sonko at Gigiri Police station and was released the following day.

But, according to Kalonzo, his loyalty is not for sale. Besides, he is not the kind of politician who can be bribed to do anything.

“First of all, Sonko made very unacceptable remarks about the President and so as his elder I felt obligated to apologize to President Uhuru Kenyatta and I asked His Excellency to allow me to groom Sonko.”

“I am not a ‘kitu kidogo’ kind of person and Kenyans know me, I never involve myself with bribery.”

“No matter how difficult a situation may be, my loyalty cannot be bought,” Sonko emphasized.

Kalonzo noted that he was just concerned about Sonko and that he was keen on getting the former governor back into the right political circles.

He maintained that his main motive is to help Sonko as a “son from home (Ukambani)” and that he is not being bankrolled by anyone to do it.

