Friday, 26 February 2021 – Government pathologist, Johansen Odouor, has released autopsy results of three people who were found dead under controversial circumstances at Jogoo Road Government Quarters.

Speaking to the media on Friday, Odour revealed that Charity Cheboi and her eight-year-old son died from suffocation, adding that their noses and mouths were covered.

Charity’s boyfriend, Kevin Koech, who was preparing to become a priest, died from carbon monoxide emanating from a jiko found next to him in the bathroom.

Detectives are investigating whether Charity and her son were murdered by Koech before he took his own life or someone else was behind the murder.

“We are yet to establish if Koech’s injuries were self-inflicted or were inflicted by someone who was trying to get information from him,” Oduor stated.

Koech’s hands and legs had been tied with electric cables and his body did not have any visible injuries.

“It is difficult to establish if Koech tied the ropes himself or they were tied by someone else. However, they look loose so it could be either,” the pathologist said.

