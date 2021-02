Friday, 19 February 2021 – After Tanasha Donna broke up with Diamond Platnumz, Juma Lokole, a close confidant of the Bongo singer, accused her of failing to satisfy the manly needs of the Wah hitmaker.

Lokole alleged that Tanasha’s waist can barely move and this is part of the reason that Diamond dumped her.

However, the Kenyan songstress has shared a juicy video displaying her waist-shaking skills to prove Diamond’s confidant wrong.

Watch it below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST