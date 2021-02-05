Friday, 05 February 2021 -Juma Lokole, a close friend of Bongo singer Diamond Platnumz, is not a stranger to controversy.

His mouth runs most of the time and when he is provoked, he says nasty things about Diamond Platnumz’s baby mamas.

He is on the record saying that Diamond dumped Zari Hassan after she grew fat and less attractive and also attacked Tanasha Donna some time back claiming that she is lazy in bed.

This time around, Juma has some nice things to say about the Kenyan beauty.

According to him, Tanasha is Diamond’s favourite baby mama because of her good behaviour and attitude.

“Tanasha ni mwanamke ambaye anajielewa…kwanza akiongea, mdomo wake unatoa harufu ya strawberry. Maneno yake yanakuwa yanaishi kifuani…Tanasha anajua mapenzi…..” he said.

