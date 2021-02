Friday, 05 February 2021 – Tanasha Donna is without a doubt one of the hottest female celebrities in East Africa.

Her stunning beauty and banging body have been giving men across East Africa sleepless nights led by self-proclaimed ‘Simba’, Diamond Platnumz.

In this latest juicy photo that has excited thirsty men, Tanasha is seen flaunting her banging bikini body.

Enjoy the goodies.

The Kenyan DAILY POST