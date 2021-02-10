Wednesday, February 10, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has asked the church to join the Building Bridges Initiative push as he sought to highlight the crucial role the institution plays in shaping public opinion.

Raila was speaking during the consecration of the Catholic Homa Bay Bishop, Michael Odiwa, yesterday.

According to Raila, the church is part and parcel of BBI and should help in the process of passing it.

“We want to see the church on our side.”

“When we did the handshake, you supported us,” said Raila.

Raila recounted the role the church plays in enhancing political stability and questioned why some members are now opposing the quest to change the Constitution.

He highlighted the gains the BBI document will have for the country and sought to debunk what he termed as propaganda being spread by opposers to derail the process.

While recounting how the church helped him escape captivity and a political jail term in the past, Raila said the church plays an important role in revolutions and development.

“Catholic bishops helped me to escape to Uganda.”

“They even disguised me as a bishop from Machakos to escape police officers,” said the ODM chief.

President Uhuru Kenyatta in a speech read by Raila, said his administration was ready to work with the Catholic Church in promoting development.

The Kenyan DAILY POST