Wednesday, 03 February 2021 – System Ya Kapungala hitmaker, Daddy Owen, has revealed that he is planning to leave the country as his publicized divorce with Faridah Wambui gets messy.

Speaking during an interview with one of the local publications, the troubled gospel singer said that his fellow gospel singer, Emmy Kosgei, has invited him to Nigeria, fearing that his continued stay in Kenya will be detrimental to his health.

Owen revealed that he is heeding Emmy Kosgey’s advice that he should move out of the country for some time as he tries to heal from the heartbreak.

“She is one of the few people who have stood with me over the years and she is just worried that I might not be well. She has invited me to Nigeria, something I am highly considering,” he said.

The singer confirmed that his wife Faridah Wambui has dragged him to court but refused to divulge details of the divorce case.

Faridah dumped Daddy Owen last year after 5 years of marriage and eloped with a Kikuyu tycoon.

She dumped the singer after his music career flopped, leaving her to cater for most of the bills.

When they got married in 2016, Daddy Owen was at the top of his career with countless hits under his belt and lucrative endorsements.

