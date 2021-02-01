Monday, February 1, 2021 – Speaker of the National Assembly, Justin Bedan Muturi, is among politicians who are planning to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022.

According to impeccable sources, Muturi, who is a close ally of Uhuru, is being packaged by his advisers with a plan of officially declaring his bid for the presidency in 2022.

The idea is that the 64-year-old speaker is “a safe pair of hands to bring the community together’.

Muturi, a former Siakago MP, has already been approached by the Njuri Ncheke Council of Elders, the Kiama Kiama Kikuyu Council of Elders, the Embu and Mbeere Cultural Elders, as well as religious leaders.

Several MPs, not only from the speaker’s Mt Kenya East backyard but also from other counties in Central, have joined the push.

The feeling is that it is time their ‘cousins from the West’ returned a helping hand and supported a leader from the East.

Muturi’s development will intensify Uhuru’s dilemma in appointing a successor to steer the region’s interests after he exits office.

Muturi is being financed by the ‘deep state’ with a plan of dividing the popular Kikuyu vote, which currently is in the command of Deputy President William Ruto.

