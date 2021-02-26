Friday, February 26, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has reportedly sought the services of the dreaded Mungiki sect to stamp his authority in the Mt Kenya region.

According to blogger, Dennis Itumbi, on Thursday, Interior Principal Secretary, Karanja Kibicho, met Mungiki leader, Maina Njenga, at a Nairobi hotel and the two planned how to popularise Building Bridges Initiative(BBI) in the Mt Kenya region.

Others who attended the meeting include Jubilee Party Vice-chairman, David Murathe, former Gatanga MP, Peter Kenneth, former Equity chairman, Stanley Munga, a guy named Saitoti and current Gatanga MP, Joseph Nduati.

Kibicho, who is a close confidante of President Uhuru Kenyatta chaired the meeting.

Itumbi also said Kibicho gave Maina Njenga authority to mobilise youths to cause chaos in Gatanga constituency on Sunday when Deputy President William Ruto will be touring the area.

Ruto is visiting the area after residents asked him to visit.

