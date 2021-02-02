Tuesday, February 2, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Government, through the National Assembly’s National Security Committee, has sought to criminalize Deputy President William Ruto’s winning strategy in 2022.

This is after the committee plans to ban the hustler versus dynasty narrative, arguing that the remarks should be classified as hate speech.

Deputy President William Ruto is famous for using the narrative (hustler system) as a key philosophy in his 2022 elections strategy.

Ruto has severally defended the narrative, arguing that it is hinged on the bottom to top politics, where the common citizen had a say in government more than a politician.

The National Assembly committee, led by Kiambaa MP Paul Koinange, wants the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) Act amended to include class as a basis for incitement.

It explained that the law only recognised discrimination and incitement on the basis of religion, nation, race and ethnicity. Class, it added, had proven to be a recipe for clashes.

“There is no difference between those inciting people along tribal lines and class lines.”

“The law needs to catch up with this new form of hate,” Koinange said.

On January 27, 2021, the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) noted that the narrative of dynasties and hustlers, ‘the haves and have nots’ had been used to divide people in political scenes worldwide for a long time.

Two differing groups clashed at a Nairobi club on Wednesday, with one party dubbed hustlers, attacking those they termed dynasties, who were accused of living an affluent life and supporting the Building Bridges Initiative.

The Kenyan DAILY POST