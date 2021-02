Friday, 05 February 2021 – Officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested a Nigerian man involved in gold fraud.

The suspect, Yussuf Daniel Masara, obtained Sh 17.6 Million from a US citizen on the pretence that he was in a position to sell him 50Kgs of gold valued at Sh 17.6 Million.

The victim reported the matter to the DCI office at Kilimani, leading to the arrest of the notorious fraudster.

See the suspect’s photo.

