Monday, 22 February 2021 – Officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) arrested 2 men suspected to be terrorists in Merti, Isiolo County, after a fierce shoot out on Sunday night and recovered one AK47 rifle, 128 rounds of ammunition, and two hand grenades.

Detectives who were on patrol became suspicious after they ordered the suspects who were driving in two vehicles to stop but instead, they sped off.

A hot pursuit ensued, before two occupants in one of the cars, Reg. No. KCY 576H opened fire at the officers, a move that triggered an exchange of rapid shots in self-defense.

Cornered, the suspects surrendered and were arrested.

A search in their car saw the recovery of the said exhibits, including five magazines & 9 magazine pouches, a military jungle belt, two mobile phones and several pen knives.

The other vehicle whose registration number was not visible managed to get away and the manhunt of the other suspects who escaped has been launched.

The arrested suspects; Abdi Fatah Ibrahim and Yusuf Mohamed are undergoing interrogations, with the Bomb Disposal Unit and Anti-Terrorism Police Unit pursuing the case.

