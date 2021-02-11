Thursday, February 11, 2021 – Members of Parliament will now earn an extra Ksh100,000 after they restructured their working hours for the fifth session (2021).

According to the new calendar which will take effect on February 17, the MPs increased sittings to five sessions a week from two.

The lawmakers said that the move is meant to speed up debate and passage of Bills.

In the past, house business has been transacted on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Now, the National Assembly will see MPs hold two sittings every Tuesday and three on Thursdays.

They earn Ksh 5,000 per session, meaning they will take home Ksh 25,000 weekly or Ksh 100,000 monthly under the new arrangement.

They will now sit up to 9 pm from 2:30 pm as the House rushes to complete priority business amid the Covid-19 pandemic that cut plenary sittings to two.

The MPs also passed that on Thursdays, businesses sponsored by the Majority Party, Minority Party or a Committee shall have precedence over all other businesses.

In the past, the legislators earned Ksh 80,000 monthly for their afternoon sittings on Tuesdays and Thursdays, with Wednesday having morning and afternoon slots.

The House is expected to give priority to the Draft Budget Policy Statement for the year 2022/21.

The Kenyan DAILY POST