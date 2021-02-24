Wednesday, February 24, 2021 – Oxford-trained economist, David Ndii, has once again abused members of the Luo community following the passing of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

By Wednesday morning, 38 counties out of 47 had passed the draft that has the blessing of President Uhuru Kenyatta and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga.

Commenting on Wednesday after Raila Odinga’s supporters celebrated the BBI victory, Ndii, who is among those who opposed the bill, termed Luos as designated hecklers and said those who were pulling the strings for BBI to pass in counties are silent.

Ndii, who is also a former National Super Alliance (NASA) strategist, also urged ODM supporters that Raila Odinga will never be President of Kenya

“Raila/Luos are designated hecklers. Those who are pulling the strings are completely silent. And he will never be president,” Ndii wrote on his Twitter page on Wednesday.

