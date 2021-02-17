Wednesday, February 17, 2021 -Jubilee Party Vice Chairman, David Murathe, has admitted that he received a kickback of 10 percent from the tender of construction of Thwake Multi-Purpose Dam in Kitui County.

In an interview with Citizen TV on Tuesday evening, Murathe, who appeared drunk, said he received the 10 percent kickback from a Chinese contractor.

He said, unlike Elgeyo Marakwet Senator, Kipchumba Murkomen, who received a kickback of 10 percent from Arror and Kimwarer dams in Elgeyo Marakwet County and there was no proof of work, Thwake Dam is 50 percent complete and it will be completed by end of 2022.

Thwake is a multi-purpose dam designed to increase water storage for rural and urban domestic use, irrigation, livestock and for hydropower with a principal focus on the semi-arid counties of Kitui and Makueni counties.

The original cost of the tender of the dam construction was Sh 63 billion and if Murathe received a kickback of 10 percent, then it means he pocketed Sh 6.3 billion taxpayers’ money.

Murathe is a close ally of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The Kenyan DAILY POST