KEMRI–CCR PHRD (Thika) clinical trials Project is currently looking for motivated individuals to fill in the following vacant position:

Position: Project Data Officer: KMR 6

Location: Thika

Reports to: Data Manager

Job Purpose

To assist in the daily running of data management systems, installation and maintenance of computer hardware, software and networks.

Responsibilities

Conduct routine data quality/control audit controls on study generated

Perform data quality and control

Compile data, clean, transcribe onto database and submit data reports to research

Coordination of various ancillary studies on site

Preparing daily and weekly reports

Installing and configuring computer hardware, software systems, networks, printers, and scanners.

Ensure technology is accessible and equipped with current hardware and

Trouble shoots all technology issues including hardware, software, and network operating system.

Designing, improving, and updating live databases for long term data storage and back-ups.

Scanning and filing of records, archive systems in accordance with department

Provide training and orientation to new users and staff on various

Training staff on guidelines, policies, and

Any other duties assigned by supervisor

Education and Professional training

A holder of a bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Mathematics, Statistics, or a related field(s) connected to data management studies plus years of relevant

Professional certification in courses on analytic skills and database

Competencies

Data management and a well rooted individual in statistical analysis

Good communication skills- both written and spoken

Skills in database

Experience

At least one (1) year experience in a data entry/data management

Very good IT skills in hardware, software and networks management will be an added advantage.

Terms of employment

Employment is on a one (1) year renewable contract with a probation period for the first three (3) months. Salary is negotiable within the appropriate grade depending on education, experience and demonstrated competency.

How to Apply

All applicants must meet each selection criteria detailed in the minimum

Must include a current CV with names of at least 2

Must include copies of academic and professional

Must include a copy of Certificate of good conduct

Must have KRA Certificate of Tax compliance

Must have Clearance Certificate from HELB

Must have credit reference Bureau Certificate

A duly signed application letter indicating the vacancy reference with copies of documents listed above should be sent to: phrdrecruit@pipsthika.org not later than 25th February, 2021. KEMRI IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER COMMITED TO DIVERSITY; PERSONS WITH DISABILITY, WOMEN, YOUTH AND THOSE FROM MARGINALIZED AREAS ARE ENCOURAGED TO APPLY. KEMRI DOES NOT CHARGE A FEE AT ANY STAGE OF ITS RECRUITMENT PROCESS INCLUDING APPLICATION, INTERVIEW AND PROCESSING OF OFFER LETTER. IF ASKED FOR A FEE, REPORT SUCH REQUEST IMMEDIATELY.

Only those shortlisted will be contacted.