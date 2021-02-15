KEMRI–CCR PHRD (Thika) clinical trials Project is currently looking for motivated individuals to fill in the following vacant position:
Position: Project Data Officer: KMR 6
Location: Thika
Reports to: Data Manager
Job Purpose
To assist in the daily running of data management systems, installation and maintenance of computer hardware, software and networks.
Responsibilities
- Conduct routine data quality/control audit controls on study generated
- Perform data quality and control
- Compile data, clean, transcribe onto database and submit data reports to research
- Coordination of various ancillary studies on site
- Preparing daily and weekly reports
- Installing and configuring computer hardware, software systems, networks, printers, and scanners.
- Ensure technology is accessible and equipped with current hardware and
- Trouble shoots all technology issues including hardware, software, and network operating system.
- Designing, improving, and updating live databases for long term data storage and back-ups.
- Scanning and filing of records, archive systems in accordance with department
- Provide training and orientation to new users and staff on various
- Training staff on guidelines, policies, and
- Any other duties assigned by supervisor
Education and Professional training
- A holder of a bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Mathematics, Statistics, or a related field(s) connected to data management studies plus years of relevant
- Professional certification in courses on analytic skills and database
Competencies
- Data management and a well rooted individual in statistical analysis
- Good communication skills- both written and spoken
- Skills in database
Experience
- At least one (1) year experience in a data entry/data management
- Very good IT skills in hardware, software and networks management will be an added advantage.
Terms of employment
Employment is on a one (1) year renewable contract with a probation period for the first three (3) months. Salary is negotiable within the appropriate grade depending on education, experience and demonstrated competency.
How to Apply
All applicants must meet each selection criteria detailed in the minimum
Must include a current CV with names of at least 2
Must include copies of academic and professional
Must include a copy of Certificate of good conduct
Must have KRA Certificate of Tax compliance
Must have Clearance Certificate from HELB
Must have credit reference Bureau Certificate
A duly signed application letter indicating the vacancy reference with copies of documents listed above should be sent to: phrdrecruit@pipsthika.org not later than 25th February, 2021. KEMRI IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER COMMITED TO DIVERSITY; PERSONS WITH DISABILITY, WOMEN, YOUTH AND THOSE FROM MARGINALIZED AREAS ARE ENCOURAGED TO APPLY. KEMRI DOES NOT CHARGE A FEE AT ANY STAGE OF ITS RECRUITMENT PROCESS INCLUDING APPLICATION, INTERVIEW AND PROCESSING OF OFFER LETTER. IF ASKED FOR A FEE, REPORT SUCH REQUEST IMMEDIATELY.
Only those shortlisted will be contacted.