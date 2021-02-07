Mercy Corps

Job Title: Senior Data Officer – Nawiri

Location: Nairobi, Kenya

Position Status: Full-time, Exempt, Regular

Salary Level: Officer Level

Current Team Member: New Position

About Mercy Corps

Mercy Corps is a leading global organization powered by the belief that a better world is possible.

In disaster, in hardship, in more than 40 countries around the world, we partner to put bold solutions into action — helping people triumph over adversity and build stronger communities from within.

Now, and for the future.

Program / Department Summary

With funding from USAID’s Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance (BHA), Mercy Corps’ Nawiri Program is leading a consortium of Kenyan and international partners on a five year journey to sustainably reduce persistent acute malnutrition in Turkana and Samburu Counties of Kenya.

Through a phased approach that emphasizes evidence gap analysis, as well as partnership, learning, and co-creation, the program takes a robust county-centered design with government leadership, active engagement from communities, the private sector, and civil society.

Mercy Corps’ consortium brings together the global leadership, research capacity, technical expertise, and implementation experience necessary to partner with local institutions to test, adapt, and scale evidence-based solutions.

Together we will sustainably reduce persistent acute malnutrition for vulnerable populations in Turkana and Samburu counties.

General Position Summary

The Senior Data Officer will work directly under the Nawiri MIS Manager as well as with the broader MEL team to operationalize Nawiri’s Management Information System.

S/He will support requirement gathering, translation of user needs into system specifications, developing and roll-out of mobile and web platforms, developing of standard operating procedure (SOP) to ensure optimal use of information systems, consistency, and data quality standards.

S/He will provide timely technical backstopping on the CommCare platform for data management, ICT support on mobile technology and database, and continuous adaption to the data management system to include emerging data needs.

In addition, s/he will support with the strengthening of county government data systems to ensure reliable and quality data for adaptive management and decision-making.

The Senior Data Officer will contribute to the institutionalization of best practices in data management and use of information systems for high quality data collection and evidence based reporting.

Essential Job Responsibilities

PROGRAM MANAGEMENT

Work closely with the MIS Manager to produce and update work-plans for data management, analysis, and reporting

Conduct data management capacity needs assessments for project staff and roll-out Data Management and Information Systems capacity building activities with support from the MIS Manager.

Carry out requirement analysis and develop wireframes, prototypes and develop databases and software to support the implementation of Nawiri project activities

Support development, testing and roll-out of mobile data collections including ensuring that data collection protocol and SOP are in place to guide data quality and collection at county level.

Support development, testing and roll-out of mobile data collections including ensuring that data collection protocol and SOP are in place to guide data quality and collection at county level. Conduct regular Data Quality Assurance (DQA) with county team to assess the validly, reliability, and quality of data collected

Build quality checks in CommCare mobile data collection tools to minimize data errors.

Support development of USAID Nawiri Database and CommCare platform for data storage and collection – including building syntax for exporting data from Nawiri Partner databases and County government MIS systems.

Conduct capacity building activities including the training of staff in mobile data collection tools, data analysis and visualization and database operability at central and county level.

Support rolling out and management of project community accountability and reporting system (CARM) at county level including system maintenance.

Support rolling out and management of Nawiri Work-plan Activity Tracker –Smartsheet and other platforms employed by the project for project management.

Support mapping efforts including collection of geo-spatial data, entry in GIS platform and production of map to highlight Nawiri operating areas and achievements.

Support updating of Indicator Performance Tracking Table (IPTT) during reporting and support uploading of data in USAID Partner Reporting Template and Digital Library.

Remain flexible and open to taking on new responsibilities as Nawiri continues to evolve and progress – especially as requested/guided by the MIS and M&E Managers.

REPRESENTATION

Develop the necessary relationships and partnerships with consortium partners – with focus on M&E

Identify, build and manage trusted partnerships with consortium agencies, local government and other stakeholders

Effectively communicate the program’s best practices to build Mercy Corps’ positive image with development stakeholders

SECURITY

Proactively ensure that team members operate in a secure environment and are aware of policies.

Ensure compliance with security procedures and policies as determined by country leadership.

ORGANIZATIONAL LEARNING

As part of our commitment to organizational learning and in support of our understanding that learning organizations are more effective, efficient and relevant to the communities they serve,

we expect all team members to commit 5% of their time to learning activities that benefit Mercy Corps as well as themselves.

ACCOUNTABILITY TO PARTICIPANTS

Mercy Corps team members are expected to support all efforts toward accountability, specifically to our beneficiaries and to international standards guiding international relief and development

work, while actively engaging beneficiary communities as equal partners in the design, monitoring and evaluation of our field projects.

Supervisory Responsibility: No direct supervisory responsibility. Will have dotted supervisory roles for all the Nawiri partner ICT officers in Samburu and Turkana counties.

Accountability

Reports Directly To: Database & MIS Manager

Works Directly With: MEL Manager, MEL Coordinators, M&E Officers, M&E Assistants, Data Officers, Technical Staff and County Government Turkana or Samburu

Knowledge and Experience

BSc in Information Technology, Information Systems, Information Technology or equivalent

At least 3 years of professional experience in developing and management of databases and information systems

Experience in Android Studio or equivalent mobile data building platforms

Experience in information systems frameworks such as Node js, Laravel, Codeigniter or equivalent

Experience in building APIs

Competence in coding and working with digital data collection platforms Open Data Kit/CommCare/ KoboCollect

Competence in using visualizing tools such as Power BI or Tableau

Competence in GIS mapping and visualization using ArcGIS/QGIS or similar tools

High degree of computer literacy and typing proficiency; Excel and Word skills.

Fluency in written and oral English. Must be able to read and interpret documents, and communicate with others as necessary to perform job duties effectively.

HOW TO APPLY

Applications should be submitted on or before 14th February, 2021.

Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

For detailed position description, please visit the link: https://bit.ly/2YOkq3K

Mercy Corps does not charge any fees at any stage of the recruitment process.