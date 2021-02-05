Position: Source to Pay Data Gathering Specialist (Data Analyst)

Location: Nairobi, Kenya

Job Description

This is a great opportunity for someone with a one year of experience in Source to Pay systems or other Cloud based systems, to grow and develop in this area, gaining experience and skills in the challenging context in which we operate.

The Source to Pay Data Gathering Specialist will be one of two people coordinating with the Country Offices to collect Procurement content. Procurement content being the collection of Supplier master data, Contract information and repository and Catalogues. He/she will support the model for Procurement content. He/she will ensure content is primed for the Source to Pay system and will inform the project team as to what is needed for related Procurement processes.

In order to be successful you will bring/have:

Qualifications

• Knowledge of Sourcing and/or P2P systems.

• Experience of Cloud System implementations

• Experience and use of procurement information and data e.g. catalogues, supplier records, contracts, knowledge management platforms, or handling large amounts of data

• Proven ability to work effectively with people from different cultures.

• Strong interpersonal and communication skills.

• Commitment to Save the Children values.

• Proficiency in English.

• High attention to detail.

• Experience of Procurement Support Models e.g. supplier help-desks.

• Experience of Procurement Operations Centres or Procurement Shared Service Centres

• Experience of working in a large and complex Procurement environment.

• Experience within global, multicultural, matrix organisations.

• Experience or knowledge of project management methodologies.

• Spoken or written French and/or Spanish.

• Experience working on Organisational Design Initiatives including setup of a new function in a global organisation

How to apply

Please attach a copy of your CV and cover letter with your application, and include details of your current remuneration and salary expectations. A copy of the full role profile can be found at http://www.savethechildren.net/careers/apply

We need to keep children safe so our selection process, which includes rigorous background checks, reflects our commitment to the protection of children from abuse.

All employees are expected to carry out their duties in accordance with our global anti-harassment policy.