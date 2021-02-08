Data Intern (One position) -To be based in Thika

Purpose

The purpose of the internship is to assist in data management including data transcription, mining, filing, archiving of records, QA/QC, database updates and generating reports.

Responsibilities

Data transcription, compilation, cleaning , and processing for entry into databases

Updating live databases for long term data storage and back-ups

Preparing daily and weekly systemic reports

Scanning and filing of records, archive systems in accordance to department procedures

Basic monitoring of security and IT technology

Any other duties assigned by Supervisor

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Mathematics (preferably statistics) and computer science or a related field from a recognized university

Novice data analysis skills (STATA and or R)

Competencies

Very Good IT skills including hardware, software and networks

Good communication

Experience

Experience in data entry/data

Skills in database development is an added advantage

Terms of Engagement

Appointment in the Internship program will be for six (6) months. This may be extended for another six (6) months depending on performance.

Please Note

A stipend will be provided

Interns will be expected to take up a personal accident cover and medical Insurance cover

Interested and qualified candidates should submit their application together with their detailed CV to the recruitment officer through e-mail: phrdrecruit@pipsthika.org not later than 25th February, 2021.

KEMRI IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER COMMITED TO DIVERSITY; PERSONS WITH DISABILITY, WOMEN, YOUTH AND THOSE FROM MARGINALIZED AREAS ARE ENCOURAGED TO APPLY. KEMRI DOES NOT CHARGE A FEE AT ANY STAGE OF ITS RECRUITMENT PROCESS INCLUDING APPLICATION, INTERVIEW AND PROCESSING OF OFFER LETTER. IF ASKED FOR A FEE, REPORT SUCH REQUEST IMMEDIATELY.

Only those shortlisted will be contacted.