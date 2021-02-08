Data Intern (One position) -To be based in Thika
Purpose
The purpose of the internship is to assist in data management including data transcription, mining, filing, archiving of records, QA/QC, database updates and generating reports.
Responsibilities
- Data transcription, compilation, cleaning , and processing for entry into databases
- Updating live databases for long term data storage and back-ups
- Preparing daily and weekly systemic reports
- Scanning and filing of records, archive systems in accordance to department procedures
- Basic monitoring of security and IT technology
- Any other duties assigned by Supervisor
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s degree in Mathematics (preferably statistics) and computer science or a related field from a recognized university
- Novice data analysis skills (STATA and or R)
Competencies
- Very Good IT skills including hardware, software and networks
- Good communication
Experience
- Experience in data entry/data
- Skills in database development is an added advantage
Terms of Engagement
Appointment in the Internship program will be for six (6) months. This may be extended for another six (6) months depending on performance.
Please Note
- A stipend will be provided
- Interns will be expected to take up a personal accident cover and medical Insurance cover
Interested and qualified candidates should submit their application together with their detailed CV to the recruitment officer through e-mail: phrdrecruit@pipsthika.org not later than 25th February, 2021.
KEMRI IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER COMMITED TO DIVERSITY; PERSONS WITH DISABILITY, WOMEN, YOUTH AND THOSE FROM MARGINALIZED AREAS ARE ENCOURAGED TO APPLY. KEMRI DOES NOT CHARGE A FEE AT ANY STAGE OF ITS RECRUITMENT PROCESS INCLUDING APPLICATION, INTERVIEW AND PROCESSING OF OFFER LETTER. IF ASKED FOR A FEE, REPORT SUCH REQUEST IMMEDIATELY.
Only those shortlisted will be contacted.