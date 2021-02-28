Sunday, February 28, 2021 – Detectives have arrested a 40-year-old man identified as Gregory Simiyu Mabele after he rocked police uniform and started night patrols in Lang’ata’s Southland area.

According to DCI, the suspect is part of notorious criminals who impersonate police officers and rob innocent Kenyans, besides defrauding them.

The suspect will be arraigned in court on Monday to answer to charges of being in unlawful possession of government stores contrary to Section 324 (2) & Impersonating a Police Officer contrary to Section 101 (1) (b) of the National Police Service Act.

The Kenyan DAILY POST