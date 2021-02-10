Position: Customer Support Agent
Location: Nairobi
Job Description
You’ll be tasked with answering customer questions. You’ll need to be able to think on your feet, communicate clearly and effectively, and empathize with customers who are struggling to solve a problem.
Responsibilities
- Diagnose and solve the customer’s’ problems
- Communicate effectively via email and chat with our customer
- Coordinate effectively with peers and your manager
- Contribute to a high-performance and friendly workplace culture
Qualifications
All levels of experience welcome!
What we’re looking for:
- Excellent written and verbal English communication skills
- Strong problem-solving skills
- Team player
- The flexibility of working from home without having to go to the office
- Work with clients in the USA, EU and elsewhere
- Extensive opportunities to learn from, and work with, high-performing colleagues
How to apply
If this sounds like you or someone you know, the application link is below! Apply now!