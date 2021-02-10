Position: Customer Support Agent

Location: Nairobi

Job Description

You’ll be tasked with answering customer questions. You’ll need to be able to think on your feet, communicate clearly and effectively, and empathize with customers who are struggling to solve a problem.

Responsibilities

Diagnose and solve the customer’s’ problems

Communicate effectively via email and chat with our customer

Coordinate effectively with peers and your manager

Contribute to a high-performance and friendly workplace culture

Qualifications

All levels of experience welcome!

What we’re looking for:

Excellent written and verbal English communication skills

Strong problem-solving skills

Team player

The flexibility of working from home without having to go to the office

Work with clients in the USA, EU and elsewhere

Extensive opportunities to learn from, and work with, high-performing colleagues

How to apply

Click here to apply

If this sounds like you or someone you know, the application link is below! Apply now!