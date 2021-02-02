KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

  • Debiting of premiums and processing of policy documents
  • Debiting and processing of renewal endorsements
  • Processing and checking of underwriting Documents
  • Issuing of Endorsements
  • Issuing & signing of Motor Certificates
  • Issuing and signing of yellow cards
  • Review and dispatch of notices
  • Ensure that work is done within the set standards of service
  • Do a detailed weekly mail reports on outstanding work.
  • Give quality customer service to all our clients.
  • Safe keeping of motor certificates and yellow cards.
  • Perform any other duties as may be required by the management

SKILLS AND COMPETENCIES

  • Good Communication Skills
  • Computer Literate

QUALIFICATIONS & EXPERIENCE

  • Degree plus C.O.P
  • 1 year of customer service  experience preferably in the Insurance Industry.

How to Apply

