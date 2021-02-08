Position: Customer Service Intern

Location: Nairobi

Type: Internship

Job Description

This individual processes new orders, prepares customer correspondences, resolves customer issues/complaints to ensure customer satisfaction.

Responsibilities

Receive and process incoming orders for merchandise via mail, phone, or email.

Evaluate all orders and ensure accuracy of all forms and inform management for all incomplete orders.

Handle customer-service-related inquiriestactfully, courteously, and in a timely business manner.

Handle customer feedback, inquiries, complaints and requests that come through the Company’s various communication channels.

Data entry, tracking orders, and ensuring the customer gets the proper item.

Reaching potential clients through effective telephone marketing.

Explain the products to customers via telephone.

Verify all client information to deliver all products.

Qualifications

Diploma in Business Administration

Mandatory technical skills in using PCs and Microsoft Office applications.

Experience in Telesales or Telemarketing will be an added advantage

Strong organizational skills.

How To Apply

If you feel that you are up to the challenge and possess the necessary qualification and experience, please send your resume with your cell phone contact to the address below: susan@siematechnologies.co.ke