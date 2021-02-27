Job Vacancy: Client Service Executive – Recruitment Services

Do you possess strong people skills with a great sense of confidence?

Are you able to engage with senior level managers and decision makers easily?

Are you a good communicator able to represent the company and its standing effectively?

Are you vibrant, highly organized, with a go getter personality and you would like to be part of a young dynamic team?

Do you understand account management and business development in depth and how it integrates with customer experience?

If this describes you, Corporate Staffing Services, a leading midsized HR & recruitment consultancy firm is looking for you.

At Corporate Staffing Services, our goal is to match qualified and suitable candidates with great companies across different sectors.

In order for us to better serve our growing clientele.

We are looking to hire a Client Service Executive to join our team.

As such, this role requires an individual with excellent relationship management skills, organizational skills and ability to handle multiple projects and deliver in a very fast paced environment.

Title: Client Service Executive – Recruitment Services

Industry: HR Services

Location: Nairobi

Reporting: Recruitment Manager

Typical Week: (Responsibilities)

A typical week for a Client Service Executive at Corporate Staffing Services will entail:

Ensuring a smooth running of the recruitment business from sourcing, execution, closing and ensuring ongoing relationship with the clients.

Interviewing candidates, including senior level candidates for different roles and recommending the qualified and suitable candidates to the clients.

Making presentations to CEOs and senior managers, including HR managers on our services.

Working closely with the recruitment manager to ensure that client expectations are met.

Increasing the value of current customers through continuous client engagement.

Account Management for both new and existing accounts.

Ensuring a smooth flow of communication within teams on the client’s needs and brief.

Suitable Candidate:

This is an excellent role for you if you meet the criteria below:

Bachelor’s Degree

At least 5 years’ experience in a customer service or account management role.

Minimum age is 30 years

Ability to engage business owners and senior management

Excellent presentation skills

Strong negotiation and persuasion skills

Must have excellent interpersonal skills and the ability to work in a team

Ability to multi-task and get things done to completion

Excellent planning and organizational skills

Entrepreneur mind set

Superior communication skills – Oral & Written

How to Apply

If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualification and experience; please send your CV only quoting the job title on the email subject (Client Service Executive – Recruitment Services) to silvia@corporatestaffing.co.ke by 6th March 2021

Kindly indicate current/last salary on your CV

N.B: We do not charge any fee for receiving your CV or for interviewing.

Only candidates short-listed for interview will be contacted.