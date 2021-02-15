Oversee and coordinate operations activities ensuring service excellence and customer satisfaction while ensuring compliance with our internal processes and the Government’s statutory regulations. Liaise closely with execution team to drive the business performance of the product to maximize the P&L results and develop the business on a short and long-term perspective

Responsibilities

• Maintain close contact with assigned key clients and respond to any queries arising in service delivery

• Coordinate with our field operations to ensure excellent service delivery to guarantee sustainable business relationship with both the agents and the clients

• Drive the team’s operations by planning duties with field team and other functions as when field jobs arise. Follow up via field visits to ensure work is done effectively and efficiently to the client satisfaction

• In liaison with the Head of Department, execute business development strategies for weekly/monthly customer performance reviews

• Flag any direct or indirect costs that have a negative impact to profitability

• Dispatch of customer invoices

• Offer solutions to customer queries and disputes

• Execute the company’s overall objective through collaboration with other team members, other functions and supervisor/department head

• Coordinate CHB, VAS, Trucking, Warehousing and any other services as may be requested by customer/line manager

Qualifications

• Good communication and collaboration skills

• Experience in logistics industry

• Stakeholder Management

• Customer orientation

• Agility

• Be able to effectively prioritize workload

• Attention to detail

How to Apply

Apply for the job here