Job Title: Customer Service Associate (Professional Services)
Location: Nairobi (WFH / Remote)
Job Summary: Assist our customers with service enquiries in a swift, proficient and friendly manner. Will be instrumental in customer retention by addressing concerns and services issues, and by communicating in a professional, positive manner.
Key Responsibilities
- Maintain a positive, empathetic and professional attitude toward customers at all times.
- Respond promptly to customer enquiries.
- Communicate with customers through various channels.
- Know our services inside and out so that you can answer questions.
- Keep records of customer interactions, transactions and comments and complaints.
- Provide administrative support to the marketing and sales team.
- Prepare, format and edit a range of documents.
- Create and interpret a variety of reports.
- Organize market research.
- Analyze questionnaires and other forms of feedback.
- Update social media accounts.
Requirements and Qualifications
- Bachelor’s degree in marketing, business, economics or related field.
- Sales and marketing assistant experience.
- Effective written and verbal communication skills.
- A high level of attention to detail.
- Ability to work effectively within a team and independently.
- Experience using computers for a variety of tasks.
- Competency in Microsoft applications.
- Good organization skills.
- Digital marketing experience.
Compensation: Competitive remuneration, airtime/internet allowance + medical cover (upon successful probation).
Deadline: Interested parties should send their online applications on or before 5th February 2021.
Correspondence: Applications and detailed CV to be submitted online at http://goo.gl/T8sryH.
We thank all applicants for their interest in this position; however, only suitable candidates will be contacted to continue the application process.