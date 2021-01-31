Job Title: Customer Service Associate (Professional Services)

Location: Nairobi (WFH / Remote)

Job Summary: Assist our customers with service enquiries in a swift, proficient and friendly manner. Will be instrumental in customer retention by addressing concerns and services issues, and by communicating in a professional, positive manner.

Key Responsibilities

Maintain a positive, empathetic and professional attitude toward customers at all times.

Respond promptly to customer enquiries.

Communicate with customers through various channels.

Know our services inside and out so that you can answer questions.

Keep records of customer interactions, transactions and comments and complaints.

Provide administrative support to the marketing and sales team.

Prepare, format and edit a range of documents.

Create and interpret a variety of reports.

Organize market research.

Analyze questionnaires and other forms of feedback.

Update social media accounts.

Requirements and Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in marketing, business, economics or related field.

Sales and marketing assistant experience.

Effective written and verbal communication skills.

A high level of attention to detail.

Ability to work effectively within a team and independently.

Experience using computers for a variety of tasks.

Competency in Microsoft applications.

Good organization skills.

Digital marketing experience.

Compensation: Competitive remuneration, airtime/internet allowance + medical cover (upon successful probation).

Deadline: Interested parties should send their online applications on or before 5th February 2021.

Correspondence: Applications and detailed CV to be submitted online at http://goo.gl/T8sryH.

We thank all applicants for their interest in this position; however, only suitable candidates will be contacted to continue the application process.