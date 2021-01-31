Job Title: Customer Service Associate (Professional Services)

Location: Nairobi (WFH / Remote)

Job Summary: Assist our customers with service enquiries in a swift, proficient and friendly manner. Will be instrumental in customer retention by addressing concerns and services issues, and by communicating in a professional, positive manner.

Key Responsibilities

  • Maintain a positive, empathetic and professional attitude toward customers at all times.
  • Respond promptly to customer enquiries.
  • Communicate with customers through various channels.
  • Know our services inside and out so that you can answer questions.
  • Keep records of customer interactions, transactions and comments and complaints.
  • Provide administrative support to the marketing and sales team.
  • Prepare, format and edit a range of documents.
  • Create and interpret a variety of reports.
  • Organize market research.
  • Analyze questionnaires and other forms of feedback.
  • Update social media accounts.

Requirements and Qualifications

  • Bachelor’s degree in marketing, business, economics or related field.
  • Sales and marketing assistant experience.
  • Effective written and verbal communication skills.
  • A high level of attention to detail.
  • Ability to work effectively within a team and independently.
  • Experience using computers for a variety of tasks.
  • Competency in Microsoft applications.
  • Good organization skills.
  • Digital marketing experience.

Compensation: Competitive remuneration, airtime/internet allowance + medical cover (upon successful probation).

Deadline: Interested parties should send their online applications on or before 5th February 2021.

Correspondence: Applications and detailed CV to be submitted online at http://goo.gl/T8sryH.

We thank all applicants for their interest in this position; however, only suitable candidates will be contacted to continue the application process.

For more gossip, entertainment and political drama, visit our blog here>>>

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply