The Kenya Institute of Supplies Examination Board (KISEB) is a body corporate established by the Supplies Practitioners Management (SPM) Act 2007.

The Examinations Board is mandated to: prescribe and regulate syllabuses of instruction for professional supplies certification for persons seeking registration under SPM Act; prepare and conduct examinations for persons seeking registration under SPM Act; issue professional qualifying certificates and other awards to candidates who have satisfied the examination requirements.

Pursuant to this mandate, the Board invites applications from suitably qualified persons for the posts listed below:

CUSTOMER CARE ASSISTANT

REF NO. KISEB/01/2021

Perform a wide range of customer service oriented activities.

Duties and Responsibilities

Attend promptly to all incoming calls and notify the relevant parties

Attending to incoming and outgoing mails and recording them chronologically

Attend promptly to all clients and business associates coming to the offices and ensure that they are treated in a welcoming and friendly manner

General office management including filing both soft and hard copy documents, maintenance of organization files

Assisting in preparation of marketing events

Provide product information to assist customers in making a decision about the products

Escalate unresolved complaints to relevant parties

Follow ups with customers

Ensure the office is neat and clean working closely with the Exam Office Assistant

Undertake other tasks or assignments within the area of competence as directed by the supervisor.

Qualifications and Experience

Diploma in Public Relations or related disciplines

A minimum of one- year experience in customer care position

Key Competencies

Charisma and enthusiasm

Empathy and adaptability

Excellent communication and presentation skills

Active listening skills

Self-control, patience and flexibility

How to Apply

Soft copy applications:

Interested persons should send their detailed application cover letter and Curriculum Vitae (CV) ONLY.

The Curriculum Vitae should include their day and evening telephone numbers, e- mail address and names and addresses of three referees.

Kindly submit a filled KISEB Job Application Template soft copy (saved in MS Excel) together with the application.

KISEB Job Application Template can be downloaded from www.kiseb.or.ke.

The application should reach the Acting Secretary/CEO on or before Friday 5th February 2021.

The application should be sent to the following email address: careers@kiseb.or.ke

Please note that:

KISEB is an equal opportunity employer. Persons with Disabilities, Women and Candidates from marginalized regions are encouraged to apply.

Canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification.

Only shortlisted and successful candidates will be contacted.

Shortlisted candidates shall be required to produce originals and certified copies of their National Identity Card, Academic and Professional Certificates and transcripts during interviews.