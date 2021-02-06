Saturday, February 6, 2021 – Crisis is looming in the institutions of higher learning following the plan by the government of President Uhuru Kenyatta to sack thousands of non-teaching staff in all public universities as part of measures to mitigate the financial crisis facing the country.

Speaking on the issue, Julius Muia, the National Treasury Principal Secretary, urged the universities to consider closing down some of their constituent colleges which have expanded their general financial expenses.

The PS also said that the difference between the teaching and non-teaching staff in most of the universities was so high.

“The teaching to non-teaching ratio in some of these universities is as high as 1:4,” said Muia.

According to one of the university staff, if the government implements the lay-off suggestions, many families will be affected considering some of them have worked with their employers for over 20 years.

The job loss would add to a growing unemployment crisis that has seen millions lose their source of income due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking on the issue, Chairman of Vice Chancellors of Public Universities, Prof Geoffrey Muluvi, noted that universities were struggling to be operational and while managing debts owed to staff and other government entities.

“Universities have accrued unremitting statutory payments to KRA, pension scheme dues, insurance premiums, Sacco contributions, NHIF and NSSF.”

“The total amount owned by September 2020 is about Sh37.3 billion, most of which is to KRA,” said Prof Muluvi.

The Treasury suggested to the universities to sell their idling assets, which includes land and buildings to generate funds. The funds should help them pay their creditors and staff’s pensions.

