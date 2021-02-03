Wednesday, February 3, 2021 – Former Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, appeared before Anti-Corruption Magistrate Douglas Ogoti on Wednesday to answer charges of demanding a Ksh 10 Million bribe from a company to facilitate payments by the county government when he was the Governor.

Sonko is said to have committed the offence in 2019.

The case has been going on with the DPP lining up 28 witnesses.

After the proceedings, he was caught on camera changing clothes in the court before being taken back to the cell in Muthaiga police station.

Besides the Ksh 10 million corruption case, he is facing 12 other criminal charges.

Sonko’s woes started after he started insulting President Uhuru Kenyatta and Karanja Kibicho like toddlers.

See video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST