Monday, 01 February 2021 – Kisii born socialite, Corazon Kwamboka, has once again left men panting like starved hyenas after she shared a juicy photo displaying her famous booty that has been giving men sleepless nights ever since she shot to fame.

In the photo that has taken social media by a storm, the 27-year-old socialite and mother of one is seen relaxing on the ocean while flaunting what her mama gave her.

Check this out.

The Kenyan DAILY POST