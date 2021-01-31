SOS Children’s Villages Kenya is an affiliate of SOS CV- International whose mission is to build families for children in need, help them shape their own futures and share in the development of their communities.

In Kenya, the organisation runs five Children’s Villages in Nairobi, Mombasa, Eldoret, Meru and Kisumu.

SOS Children’s Villages Kenya also runs education and health institutions and works with local communities through Families Strengthening Programs.

We seek to recruit 2 dynamic mature persons to become 2 Community Development Workers for SOS Children’s Villages – Kisumu and Busia.

Key Functions of the Job

The Community Development Workers will undertake various duties which include but not limited to the following:-

Support Family Strengthening Program

Responsible for all Target Group assessments and selection of beneficiaries into the program

Facilitate Open communications within the Family Support Team and other departments

Facilitate the educational development of children in the target group

Facilitate and ensure the effectiveness of local child protection structures such as Child Protection Volunteers, Lay Volunteer Counsellors, Community Health Workers and Local Area Advisory Councils

Establish links and develop networks with NGOs, CBOs, donors GOK departments and community

Any other duties as assigned

Required Qualifications / Abilities

Bachelor’s degree in social sciences / community development / child psychology or related disciplines.

Knowledge in data collection, analysis and knowledge management

Prior experience with project cycle management in a complex project

At least 3 years progressive experience working with vulnerable populations [children, youth, women] and community groups.

Previous experience in child -focused organizations working with children on care, protection and advocacy will be an added advantage.

Strong analytical ability as well as excellent oral and written communication skills in English and Kiswahili is preferred.

Must be a team player with excellent interpersonal skills

Strong written and oral skills in English and Kiswahili

Strong report writing skills

The position offers a competitive remuneration and benefits package.

If you believe your experience, competencies and qualifications match the job and role specifications described; send your application & updated CV(with details of at least 3 referees one of which must be immediate former employer) addressed to the Human Resource and Administration Manager to reach us on or before 5th February 2021 by email to:

recruitment@soskenya.org

Only short listed candidates will be contacted.

SOS Children’s Villages Kenya is an equal opportunity employer and its Recruitment Policy addresses itself to the core values of best practice, diversity and equality.