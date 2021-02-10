Wednesday, February 10, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has exposed himself badly after he was spotted struggling to perform the sign of the cross in a church.

In a short video doing the rounds on social media, Raila, who is also the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, is spotted tapping his chest and stomach in quick succession when other faithful in the church are performing the sign of the cross.

The sign of the cross is a religious ritual mostly performed in the Catholic Church.

It entails a Christian placing the right-hand fingers on the forehead, to the chest, then to the left and right-hand side of the shoulders, before clasping your hands together.

The sign is normally accompanied by the recitation ‘in the name of the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit, Amen’.

The sign of the cross is mostly taught in Sunday school and many Kenyans have questioned Raila Odinga’s religious faith if he is unable to do that obvious thing.

Here is the video of Raila Odinga struggling to make a sign of the cross…

The Kenyan DAILY POST