Our client an insurance brokerage company is currently looking to hire an Underwriting Clerk/Receptionist.

Responsibilities

  • Follow-up of documents from Clients & Insurance Companies as instructed
  • Dispatch of endorsements and other documents as instructed
  • Correspondence to Clients or Insurers as instructed
  • Follow up of Valuation Reports as instructed
  • Claim cheques – follow up from insurers as instructed
  • Data entry as instructed
  • Computer – Scan and file documents in the respective computer folders
  • Physical Files – Physical files be properly returned in filing room on a daily basis
  • Collecting and delivering documents as instructed
  • Safety & cleanliness of the office equipment in your custody
  • Desk & office space spotlessly clean at all times

Qualifications

  • Diploma or Degree in Insurance related studies and other certifications
  • Must have atleast 2 years’ experience in underwriting in an insurance brokerage firm with some understanding of insurance documentation and procedures
  • Working knowledge of Microsoft Office Packages
  • Good personal organization skills with ability to prioritize own workload

How To Apply

Please send your CV to jobs@alternatedoors.co.ke

For more gossip, entertainment and political drama, visit our blog here>>>

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply