Our client an insurance brokerage company is currently looking to hire an Underwriting Clerk/Receptionist.

Responsibilities

Follow-up of documents from Clients & Insurance Companies as instructed

Dispatch of endorsements and other documents as instructed

Correspondence to Clients or Insurers as instructed

Follow up of Valuation Reports as instructed

Claim cheques – follow up from insurers as instructed

Data entry as instructed

Computer – Scan and file documents in the respective computer folders

Physical Files – Physical files be properly returned in filing room on a daily basis

Collecting and delivering documents as instructed

Safety & cleanliness of the office equipment in your custody

Desk & office space spotlessly clean at all times

Qualifications

Diploma or Degree in Insurance related studies and other certifications

Must have atleast 2 years’ experience in underwriting in an insurance brokerage firm with some understanding of insurance documentation and procedures

Working knowledge of Microsoft Office Packages

Good personal organization skills with ability to prioritize own workload

How To Apply

Please send your CV to jobs@alternatedoors.co.ke