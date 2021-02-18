Our client an insurance brokerage company is currently looking to hire an Underwriting Clerk/Receptionist.
Responsibilities
- Follow-up of documents from Clients & Insurance Companies as instructed
- Dispatch of endorsements and other documents as instructed
- Correspondence to Clients or Insurers as instructed
- Follow up of Valuation Reports as instructed
- Claim cheques – follow up from insurers as instructed
- Data entry as instructed
- Computer – Scan and file documents in the respective computer folders
- Physical Files – Physical files be properly returned in filing room on a daily basis
- Collecting and delivering documents as instructed
- Safety & cleanliness of the office equipment in your custody
- Desk & office space spotlessly clean at all times
Qualifications
- Diploma or Degree in Insurance related studies and other certifications
- Must have atleast 2 years’ experience in underwriting in an insurance brokerage firm with some understanding of insurance documentation and procedures
- Working knowledge of Microsoft Office Packages
- Good personal organization skills with ability to prioritize own workload
How To Apply
Please send your CV to jobs@alternatedoors.co.ke